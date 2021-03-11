Aperio Group LLC Sells 1,621 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 61.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SGMO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.28. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.97.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $132,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,391.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

