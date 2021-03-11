Aperio Group LLC Sells 581 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Encore Capital Group worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.62. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $49.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.85). Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 14.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.