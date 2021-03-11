Aperture Investors LLC Makes New $977,000 Investment in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of nCino by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $804,197.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,280,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 295,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $22,340,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 831,723 shares of company stock worth $61,053,767 in the last three months.

NCNO stock traded up $4.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.30. 19,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,675. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.80.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 million. Equities research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NCNO. Robert W. Baird began coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

