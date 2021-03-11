Aperture Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 24,114 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 24,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Linde by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.24.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $268.18. 31,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,152. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $274.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.77%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

