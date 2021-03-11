Aperture Investors LLC Takes Position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 61,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCEP. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,547,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,750,000 after buying an additional 57,900 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 494,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,619,000 after buying an additional 103,547 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 279,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,937,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. 23.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola European Partners stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,367. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $54.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average of $44.94.

Several analysts have commented on CCEP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola European Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.15.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

