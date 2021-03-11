Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.69%.

NASDAQ:AMEH traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.28. 2,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,018. Apollo Medical has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMEH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company, leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver quality care to its patients.

