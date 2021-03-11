Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. Apollo Medical updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ AMEH traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,018. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.64. Apollo Medical has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $25.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMEH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company, leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver quality care to its patients.

