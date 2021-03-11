Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lowered by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 6.8% of Northstar Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $121.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

