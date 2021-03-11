Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 343,219 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 27,995 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

Shares of AAPL opened at $121.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.18 and its 200-day moving average is $123.19. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

