Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Shares Up 8.1%

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) shot up 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.32. 321,347 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 660,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APTX. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Aptinyx from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Aptinyx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.32.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Aptinyx during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Aptinyx during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Aptinyx by 5,066.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aptinyx by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Aptinyx by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the period. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

