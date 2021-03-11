Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.60

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Aptitude Software Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON APTD opened at GBX 606 ($7.92) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 620.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 497.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £342.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Aptitude Software Group has a 52-week low of GBX 247 ($3.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 660 ($8.62).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Aptitude Software Group in a report on Wednesday.

Aptitude Software Group Company Profile

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides software applications, which include Aptitude Accounting Hub, a finance software to centralize and automate enterprise finance, accounting, and reporting activities; Aptitude Revenue Recognition Engine, a specialist financial application, which connects existing General Ledgers and source systems to empower enterprises; Aptitude IFRS 17 Solution, a solution to comply with IFRS 17 insurance standards; Aptitude RevStream, a cloud-based revenue recognition software; Aptitude Allocation Engine that controls cost allocations and customer profitability; and Lease Accounting Engine, a lease accounting software.

