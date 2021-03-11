ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AETUF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $12.25 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of ARC Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

AETUF traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.67. The company had a trading volume of 52,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,712. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $6.87.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

