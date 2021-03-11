Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 528.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,814,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,991,000 after buying an additional 3,207,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,763,000 after buying an additional 2,777,676 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,659,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,888,000 after buying an additional 1,437,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $39,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

PFE traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,430,320. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.