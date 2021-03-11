Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Increases Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,515,000 after purchasing an additional 118,334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,072,000 after buying an additional 48,152 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,593,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,459,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in MarketAxess by 2,386.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,392,000 after buying an additional 1,163,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,279,000 after buying an additional 237,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MKTX traded up $17.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $530.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,706. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 70.66 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.49 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $541.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $527.99.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MKTX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.00.

In related news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total value of $1,364,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,467,309.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total value of $1,912,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $3,836,215. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

