Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Increases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,685 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.3% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,058,516. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -549.50, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

