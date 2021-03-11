Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Invests $1.35 Million in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vontier stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $31.46. The stock had a trading volume of 22,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,748. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.99. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

