Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Reduces Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,267 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

WBA traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $48.79. 144,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,618,415. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $55.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

