Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) PT Lowered to $35.00

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) had its price target cut by analysts at B. Riley from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 27.67% from the stock’s current price.

ARCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

ARCT opened at $48.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.38. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.37). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. Research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $464,000.00. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,859,000 after purchasing an additional 198,866 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

