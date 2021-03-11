Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%.

Ardelyx stock opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.24. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 11.72. The stock has a market cap of $564.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.02.

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $306,600.00. Also, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $27,169.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,890.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ARDX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

