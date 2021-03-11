Argent Trust Co Buys 1,800 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,217 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded down $4.51 on Tuesday, reaching $145.76. 220,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,011,209. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $117.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.34. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.52.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

