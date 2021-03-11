Argent Trust Co Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,894 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Target by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,178 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Target by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,440 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,986,521 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,138,000 after acquiring an additional 68,502 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Target by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,124,852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $375,104,000 after acquiring an additional 434,052 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Target by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,921,409 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $339,186,000 after acquiring an additional 436,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.41.

NYSE TGT traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.92. 106,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,280,618. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $199.96. The stock has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.