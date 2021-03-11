Argent Trust Co Purchases 2,298 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises approximately 1.5% of Argent Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $20,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The Home Depot by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after buying an additional 991,241 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1,377.3% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $166,142,000 after purchasing an additional 557,765 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $237,525,000 after purchasing an additional 540,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 818,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $227,215,000 after purchasing an additional 476,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,768,863,000 after purchasing an additional 470,651 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD traded up $6.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.15. 164,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,448,777. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market cap of $285.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.13.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

