Argent Trust Co Sells 191 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $16.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $456.61. 66,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,874. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $487.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.76. The stock has a market cap of $179.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

