argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Up 6.6% on Analyst Upgrade

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)’s share price shot up 6.6% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $311.00 to $326.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. argenx traded as high as $315.98 and last traded at $315.17. 229,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 222,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $295.79.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARGX. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $275.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. argenx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in argenx by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,714,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,398,000 after purchasing an additional 28,542 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in argenx by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,331,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,671,000 after purchasing an additional 454,976 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at $157,708,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in argenx by 1.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 471,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in argenx by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,165,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.63 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.65.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64). Analysts expect that argenx SE will post -12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

