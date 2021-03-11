Ariadne Australia Limited (ASX:ARA) Insider Benjamin Seymour Buys 161,575 Shares

Ariadne Australia Limited (ASX:ARA) insider Benjamin Seymour bought 161,575 shares of Ariadne Australia stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.48 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$77,556.00 ($55,397.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.41.

Ariadne Australia Company Profile

Ariadne Australia Limited operates as an investment company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Investments and Property segments. The company invests in securities, as well as provides financial services. It also owns and operates Orams Marine village located in Auckland, New Zealand. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

