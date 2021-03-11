Ariadne Australia Limited (ASX:ARA) Insider Purchases A$77,556.00 in Stock

Ariadne Australia Limited (ASX:ARA) insider Benjamin Seymour acquired 161,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.48 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of A$77,556.00 ($55,397.14).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99.

Ariadne Australia Company Profile

Ariadne Australia Limited operates as an investment company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Investments and Property segments. The company invests in securities, as well as provides financial services. It also owns and operates Orams Marine village located in Auckland, New Zealand. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

