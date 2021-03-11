Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of Arista Networks worth $28,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,386,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,397,000 after purchasing an additional 262,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,865,000 after purchasing an additional 234,774 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,987,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $44,797,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $276.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $304.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.06. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.63 and a 1-year high of $326.60. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total value of $2,762,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,559. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.11, for a total value of $454,728.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,391 shares of company stock worth $73,765,351. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

