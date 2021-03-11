Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will post $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the highest is $2.30. Arrow Electronics posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year earnings of $10.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $11.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share.

ARW has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $103.99 on Monday. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $108.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.40.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 97,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $10,049,711.66. Also, CMO Wei Victor Alejandro Gao sold 8,546 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $891,689.64. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

