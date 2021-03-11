Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $72.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 2.14. Arvinas has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $92.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 41,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $3,292,103.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,679,057.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe bought 142,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,189 shares of company stock worth $9,175,627. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Arvinas by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Arvinas by 28.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 38,020 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Arvinas by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 17,017 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Arvinas by 194.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,144,000 after buying an additional 762,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arvinas by 402.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 168,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

