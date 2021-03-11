Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ASAN traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.85. The stock had a trading volume of 28,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,150. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.57. Asana has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $43.72.

Get Asana alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.82.

In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $170,725.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.