Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.18% from the company’s current price.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Asana from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Asana stock opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day moving average is $29.57. Asana has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $43.72.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $170,725.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

