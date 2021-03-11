Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Trading Up 10.7%

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) were up 10.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.30 and last traded at $32.83. Approximately 1,385,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,440,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASAN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Asana from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Asana from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.82.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day moving average is $29.57.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $170,725.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the third quarter worth about $4,436,000. Yale University bought a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter worth approximately $74,880,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter worth approximately $2,516,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,833,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

