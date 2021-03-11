Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will post $3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.99. Asbury Automotive Group posted earnings of $1.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 95%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $14.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $15.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $15.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.89 to $15.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABG. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.13.

ABG stock opened at $176.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $269.28.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Juanita T. James sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,477 shares of company stock worth $4,620,238 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,500,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $66,527,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 79,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 60,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

