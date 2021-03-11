ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.69

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.69 and last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 89329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Societe Generale raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.79.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

