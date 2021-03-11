Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Shares Up 5.1%

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)’s share price rose 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.71. Approximately 1,234,816 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,443,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

ASMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $191.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 352.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

