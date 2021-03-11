Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Position Trimmed by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,855 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $13,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Assurant by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant by 2.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Assurant by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Assurant by 1.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.61. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Assurant announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 30.88%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

