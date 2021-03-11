Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.78) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($3.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.22).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ATRA. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $16.54 on Monday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average is $17.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,454,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,700,000 after purchasing an additional 562,439 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,207,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,858,000 after buying an additional 629,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,158,000 after buying an additional 2,315,005 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,964,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 391.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,733,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,176 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $161,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,471.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $35,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,645 shares of company stock valued at $408,752 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

