ATB Capital Increases Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$1.50

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target boosted by analysts at ATB Capital from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s current price.

ESI has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$0.80 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.35 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$0.45 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.10.

TSE ESI opened at C$1.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52. The firm has a market cap of C$231.86 million and a PE ratio of -1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.85. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.22 and a 52 week high of C$1.59.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.92 per share, with a total value of C$46,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,193,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,098,334.64.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

