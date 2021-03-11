Atento S.A. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:ATTO)

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) – Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atento in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 5th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio forecasts that the business services provider will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Atento’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Atento alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atento from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

NYSE:ATTO opened at $21.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Atento has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $320.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Atento had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atento stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Atento as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.