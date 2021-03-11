Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) VP Sells $108,870.00 in Stock

Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $108,870.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $74.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $75.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.80.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $511.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATKR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Atkore International Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Atkore International Group from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Atkore International Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Atkore International Group by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Atkore International Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 171,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 123,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

