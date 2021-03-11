Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.49%.

Shares of ATCO traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $14.63. 19,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,665. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.25. Atlas has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $14.73.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Atlas from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

