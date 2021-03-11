Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at B. Riley

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $16.50 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Shares of NYSE:ATCO opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. Atlas has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average of $11.25.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATCO. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Atlas by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 265,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 129,724 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Atlas by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,044,000 after buying an additional 146,179 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

