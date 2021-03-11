Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.25 and last traded at $13.57. Approximately 992,770 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 831,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

ATCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Atlas from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Atlas Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATCO. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Atlas by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Atlas by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 265,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 129,724 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Atlas by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Atlas by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,044,000 after acquiring an additional 146,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Atlas during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

