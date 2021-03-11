Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

NYSE:ATC opened at $21.55 on Monday. Atotech has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $22.75.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited provides specialty electroplating solutions delivering chemistry, equipment, service, and software for various technology applications worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, primarily to the printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

