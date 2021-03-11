Auris Medical Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EARS)

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,413 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 601% compared to the typical volume of 344 call options.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Auris Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 63,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.85% of Auris Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EARS opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.95. Auris Medical has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

About Auris Medical

Auris Medical Holding Ltd., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment and prevention of peripheral and central nervous disorders. The company's Phase 3 programs under the development include Keyzilen (AM-101) for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi (AM-111) for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

