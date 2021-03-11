Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Hits New 52-Week High at $96.38

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.38 and last traded at $96.38, with a volume of 6328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Autoliv from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SEB Equity Research cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.86.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.14. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $197,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,242,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 848.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 317,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 283,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Autoliv by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,298,000 after purchasing an additional 212,046 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 70.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 410,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,899,000 after acquiring an additional 169,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 665.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,197,000 after purchasing an additional 162,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

