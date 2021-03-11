Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 38.70%.

NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $467.35 million, a PE ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 12.24, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AVDL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.81.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

