Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO) Shares Up 1.7%

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) shares shot up 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.20. 144,325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 414,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Avalon GloboCare by 316.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 42,845 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalon GloboCare in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalon GloboCare by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 71,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical related consulting services, including research studies, executive education, daily online executive briefings, tailored expert advisory services, and consulting and management services in the areas of immunotherapy and second opinion/referral services.

