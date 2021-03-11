Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) Short Interest Up 452.4% in February

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 399,400 shares, a growth of 452.4% from the February 11th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 775,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of AVAN opened at $10.12 on Thursday. Avanti Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avanti Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avanti Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,345,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Avanti Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avanti Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

Avanti Acquisition Company Profile

Avanti Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

