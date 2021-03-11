Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 10,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $282,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,669 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,902.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AVTR opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 230.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.18.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Avantor by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,163,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,662,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742,336 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Avantor by 825.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,571,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,321,479 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth $246,656,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,200,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370,236 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,358,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVTR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.